Chef from Trinity Health Hospital competing in Taste of Hope fundraiser for American Cancer Society

Cancer is a journey, and everyone's journey looks different. The American Cancer Society can help in many ways through resources, navigation, advocacy, and research.

The community can also help the American Cancer Society serve those in Michigan and beyond struggling with a cancer diagnosis, and it's as easy as supporting a fundraiser like Taste of Hope.

Taste of Hope: A Chefs' Competition raised over $238,000 in its first year to support the American Cancer Society’s mission to improve the lives of people with cancer and their families.

Not only are chefs from renowned restaurants participating, but chefs at places like Trinity Health Hospital are joining in on the fun to support the American Cancer Society.

While the fundraiser event itself is sold out, people can still contribute by making a monetary donation to the American Cancer Society by scanning the QR code in the image above.