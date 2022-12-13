Check out who's coming to Soaring Eagle in 2023, deals at the waterpark, & more

Looking for adventure a little closer to home? There's always something fun happening at the Soaring Eagle Casino, and the water park is always a warm 82 degrees. Here's a rundown of what's going on.

On December 16, 19, and 20, it's BOGO Passes at the waterpark. Call 989-817-4801 to check availability and reserve your passes today.

Is school canceled due to the weather? If road conditions allow, treat the kids to a day at the water park for only $10 per kid. Children 3 and under get in for free. Call (989)-817-4801 to check availability prior to arrival, and be sure to mention the snow pass rate.

Don't forget about the College Student Day Pass Special! Students just need to show their college ID, and they can enjoy the water park for just $12 on Thursdays from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

During the month of December, Soaring Eagle Waterpark and Hotel will be celebrating Holly Jolly Dayz! There's so much going on, but a few highlights include a visit with Santa and reindeer, crystal engraving, a hot cocoa bar, and a DJ dance party.

On December 24 from 8 a.m. to noon at the Family restaurant, join the Grinch and enjoy some Grinch pancakes topped with green whipped cream and sprinkles. It'll of course be served with hot chocolate. The platter is just $11 for adults, and children under 12 eat for $8. Reservations for the restaurant are recommended.

Just added, country star Chris Young is coming to Mt. Pleasant on February 4. Since signing his record deal with RCA Nashville at the age of 20, he has amassed over five billion career streams and 13 number-one hits, eleven as a songwriter. Now, Young has entered an exciting new chapter with an expanded version of his eighth studio album. Tickets go on sale on December 17.

Larry the Cable Guy is coming to Mt. Pleasant on March 10. He's a multi-platinum recording artist, Grammy nominee, Billboard Award winner, and one of the top comedians in the country. Larry's road to stardom included the Blue Collar Comedy Tour, which grossed more than $15 million. Tickets are now on sale.

Also coming to the casino, Kane Brown will be bringing his Drunk or Dreaming Tour to the outdoor stage on August 3, 2023. He's known for blending hip-hop with R&B, and for his collaborations with other artists including Khalid and Mashmello. Tickets start at $39 and go on sale on December 17.

Find more details on all these events and more by heading to soaringeaglewaterpark.com or soaringeaglecasino.com.

