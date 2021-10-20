Check out what's coming to Soaring Eagle properties during the holidays

Temperatures are cooling down, but it's always swimsuit season inside Soaring Eagle Waterpark.

In October, every Friday and Saturday you'll get a yummy buffet and get to do some face painting, watch movies, and more at the following themed weekends!

Baffling Bill the Magician returns on October 21-24, along with more face-painting and balloon twisting.

On October 28-31, the Monster Mash Bash is happening. Come hang out with mischievous monsters and do some trick-or-treating.

In November, a real treat for everyone is a taco buffet in the Family Restaurant every Friday from 4-9 p.m. Every Saturday in the month of November, a prime rib buffet with delicious selections ranging from chicken and ribs to macaroni and cheese, plus a salad bar.

Splash away hunger on November 10 and 11. Bring in three non-perishable food items and receive one all-day pass for just $10 while supplies last.

Lil Deer Camp will be on November 12 and 13 filled with craft time, mom bags, scavenger hunts, raffles, movies, and more.

The following week is Pajama Jam on November 26 and 27. Split between the two days, everyone can enjoy crafts, caricature drawings, dancing, and more.

Book a stay now at 1-877-232-4532 or visit soaringeaglewaterpark.com.

Don't forget to take the shuttle across the street to Soaring Eagle Casino.

Fall into Cash Giveaway Fridays in October! Win a share of $20,000 in cash and Premium Play.

There's also a chance to win $100,000 on Saturdays during Candies of Cash. There will be hourly drawings from 7-11 p.m. where each winner will get to play Candies of Cash and race around the ghoulish game board. Collect cash prizes along the way before time runs out!

Lots of great musical acts and entertainment are coming to Soaring Eagle Casino too!

Just added to the calendar, 80s sensations Rick Springfield and Men at Work will be hitting the stage on December 28. Tickets for this show go on sale Saturday, October 23.

Country music lovers, get ready to see Sawyer Brown and Lonestar coming to Soaring Eagle on December 30.

Motown legends, The Temptations and Four Tops are bringing their decades of talent to the state on November 27.

Country music lovers will want to come to see Dustin Lynch on December 3.

Also when the cold weather moves in, the Beach Boys Holiday Harmonies will warm things up on December 17. The group continues to ride the crest of a wave unequaled in America's musical history.

The holiday spirit will come to life with the musical tenor talents of Jonathan Antoine's Christmasland Live on December 18.

Get ready to dance and sing along to Grammy award-winning superstar, Nelly with special guest Twista. They'll be hitting the stage on November 6.

Travis Tritt will be coming to Soaring Eagle on November 12, and don't forget to snag tickets still available for Boyz II Men, Goo Goo Dolls, and a few others too!

Plus, Hunks: The Show will be stopping by on November 13.

Looking to 2022, Theresa Caputo Live: The Experience is coming to Soaring Eagle on April 29, 2022. Star of the hit TLC show, Long Island Medium, will share personal stories about her life and explain how her gift works.

Newly announced: New Kids on the Block Mix Tape Tour featuring Salt-N-Pepa, En Vogue, and Rick Astley on June 23, 2022.

To purchase tickets to these shows, go to etix.com, the Soaring Eagle Box Office, or call 1-800-514-3849.

