Check out the fall concert lineup at St. Cecilia Music Center

Whether it's chamber music, jazz, or folk, there's one place to listen to it all as the St. Cecilia Music Center continues to bring in top-tier musical entertainment to West Michigan.
Check out the upcoming performances coming to St. Cecilia:
- Madeleine Peyroux - Saturday, October 21
- Trios Transformed - Thursday, November 9
- Jerry Douglas with Daniel Kimbro - Thursday, November 16
- The Blind Boys of Alabama Christmas Show - Tuesday, December 5
St. Cecilia Music Center is located at 24 Ransom NE in Grand Rapids.
All concerts begin at 7:30 p.m.
Purchase tickets or learn more at scmcgr.org or call (616) 459-2224.