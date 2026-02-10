Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Chartwells K12 launches "Bloom Into Breakfast" campaign

Chartwells K12 is a food service provider for over 4,500 schools nationwide, including many in West Michigan. The provider has launched a new campaign, "Bloom Into Breakfast", running from February 2 until May 1. The campaign introduces a fresh, seasonal approach to traditional school cafeteria food with variety, familiarity, and surprisingly tasty combinations!

Chef Aaron, Great Lakes Regional Executive Chef, returned to the Morning Mix to share more about the campaign and demonstrate a few products that will be featured on the menu that kids (and adults!) can enjoy, including smoothies, toasties, quesadillas, and sliders!

Visit chartwellsk12.com for more information.

