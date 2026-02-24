Celebrate women in the beer industry with Barley's Angels GR

International Women's Collaboration Brew Day originated in the United Kingdom, but has expanded worldwide to celebrate International Women's Day as well as local breweries and women in the beer industry.

Barley's Angels GR, the local chapter of the Women On Tap CIC, is partnering with Archival Brewing to celebrate with an Altbier beverage uniquely handcrafted called "Unite: Together is Better". This limited-release beer will be celebrated at public celebration on March 10 at Archival Brewing beginning at 6 P.M.

There will be opportunities to try the beer and connect with Barley's Angels GR. $1 from every pint sold will be donated to Treetops Collective, ensuring their mission to continue supporting immigrant and refugee women in West Michigan.

Tickets for the event are $40 and include a flight of four Archival beers, catered dinner, gratuity to the staff at Archival, and donation to Treetops.

Archival Brewing is located at 6266 W River Dr NE in Belmont.

Visit barleysangelsgr.com for more information.

