Celebrate Valentine’s Day with a Heart-to-Heart Talk about Money

Valentine’s Day is almost here and one of the biggest issues that can quickly spoil any relationship is money. How can you be sure to be on the same financial page as your partner?

Tom Mathews is the author of the book “How Money Works” and a Certified Financial Educator. Andrea had a chance to talk with Tom about how you can keep your relationship healthy when it comes to money.



His/Hers/Our accounts: For most couples, it's a joint checking and saving account as well as some shared investments. However, one recommendation that seems to benefit couples is having separate accounts with small amounts of cash so each person can do whatever they'd like at times. This helps prevent arguments over purchases made with joint funds.



Talk it out on big purchases: Spending a few bucks here and there on little things is one thing and doesn't require your partner's approval. But when it comes to a big purchase like a car, for example, talk it over with your spouse and decide together. Nobody wants to be blindsided when a new BMW shows up in the driveway.



Set goals together: What are your long-term goals? Is it a bigger home? The dream vacation? Having enough money to retire comfortably? Whatever it is, make sure and work on reaching your goals together. Motivate each other to keep the proverbial eye on the prize. Support each other in good times and bad ones.



Budget in the fun: You may have heard some financial advisors recommend skipping out on vacation or other fun activities. While it might help save money, it's also unrealistic. You can have fun – whether that's eating out, going to concerts or taking trips together – just make sure and budget for these things ahead of time.

