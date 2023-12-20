Celebrate the holidays at Soaring Eagle Waterpark and Hotel

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of Fox 17.

Holly Jolly Dayz is back at Soaring Eagle Waterpark and Hotel, and they have "Snow much fun" planned all December long. Meet some reindeer, watch Baffling Ball the Magician perform his wintery magic, then stay and play at the waterpark. For the full month calendar and to reserve your stay go to soaringeaglewaterpark.com or call 1-877-2EAGLE2.

Wake up Christmas morning with a breakfast buffet, or dine out for Christmas dinner and enjoy Soaring Eagle's specials. The breakfast buffet will be available from 8 a.m. until noon. Think pancakes, a cinnamon roll casserole, or biscuits and gravy just to name a few selections.

The dinner specials will run from 12:30 until close and include your choice of garlic herb roasted hen or the citrus molasses glazed ham. For dessert, a warm apple pie a la mode. Check out their website for New Year's Eve and Day menus.

The holiday shopping season has begun, and a visit to Soaring Eagle Waterpark and Hotel isn't your average cookie-cutter gift. You can now choose from a variety of gift card options or choose a dollar value of your own.

Even more reason to wish for a snow day, if your school is closed because of the weather, and it's safe enough to drive, treat the kids to a day at the Soaring Eagle Waterpark and Hotel for only $10 per person. Kids 3 and under are free. Snow passes are available on a first-come, first-served basis. They recommend calling ahead to check availability and to reserve your passes call (989)-817-4801.

It's BOGO fully day passes for the waterpark! This deal will be running now through March 15, Monday through Friday. Some exclusions may apply. CAll 989-817-4801 to reserve your passes today.

Looking to celebrate a special birthday but don't want the full birthday party experience? Look no further than Soaring Eagle's Splash Bash Cabana Birthday Party. You'll get all-day access in a private cabana, plus waterpark passes for you and up to eight guests. Each Splash Bash Cabana Birthday Party also comes with eight bottles of water and 12 delicious cupcakes. Packages start at $299.

To take advantage of these deals or to learn more, head to soaringeaglewaterpark.com or call 1-877-2EAGLE2.