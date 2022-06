Art, food, music, and some incredible cars are all just part of the Discover Muskegon Festival kicking off the holiday weekend.

The Discover Muskegon Festival will take place on July 1 from 6 to 11 p.m. and July 2 from noon to 11 p.m.

Tickets are $20 for just Friday or $30 to attend both days, and VIP tickets cost $100.

To learn more and see a lineup of events, visit discovermuskegonfest.com.