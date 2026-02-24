Celebrate The Comic Signal's 10th anniversary with a celebration this weekend

Founded by Don Meyers in 2016, The Comic Signal has grown to become a beloved location for comic book lovers and enthusiasts. The family-owned business offers over 200,000 single-issue comics from the 1940s through present-day, as well as comic products, apparel, toys, $1-3 comics, tabletop and card games, and more.

The business also has provided comic resources to various organizations across West Michigan, including Helen DeVos Children's Hospital, D.A. Blodgett St. John’s Home, Mary Free Bed Rehabilitation Hospital, BISSELL Pet Foundation, and the Northview Education Foundation. With the Meyers family at its heart, 2026 marks 10 years of business for The Comic Signal.

A birthday party will be held at their storefront, located at 4318 Plainfield Ave NE on Saturday, February 28. The party is an all-day event from 11 A.M. until 9 P.M., with different events taking place throughout the day. From 11 A.M. until 3 P.M., local comic book artists will have meet-and-greet appearances along with an Artist Alley. A game night will take place from 6 P.M. until 9 P.M.

Ten prize giveaways will be available as well, where customers will earn an entry to win one of the ten prizes for every $10 spent.

Shoppers can also get an opportunity to snag one of only 100 copies of a specially-commissioned cover of "Critter" from local publisher Big Dog Ink. There are also a variety of special discounts available that day, from 25% off comic set boxes, 10% off deals, and more.

The event is family-friendly and free to attend.

Don and his daughter Michelle Kastanek visited the Morning Mix to talk about The Comic Signal's growth in the past decade.

Visit comicsignal.com for more information. You can also follow them on Facebook and Instagram.

