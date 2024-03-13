Celebrate St. Paddy's Day at Soaring Eagle Waterpark and Hotel

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of Fox 17.

The countdown to spring break 2024 has begun! Join the fun at Soaring Eagle Waterpark and Hotel from March 22 through April 7.

Spring Break 2024

There will be face painting, balloon twisting, an i-Wall interactive gaming experience, cultural presentations by the Saginaw Chippewa India Tribe, Easter Egg Hunt, and so much more.

For the full schedule, visit soaringeaglewaterpark.com or call 1-877-2EAGLE2 to reserve your spring break stay today.

BOGO Waterpark Passes

It's "BOGO" full-day passes. Purchase one full-day pass and get one free. This deal will run now through March 15, Monday through Friday. Some exclusions may apply. Call 989-817-4801 to reserve your pass

St. Patrick's Day Food

These ST. Patrick's specials are a pot of gold at the end of the rainbow, available March 14-16 at The Family Restaurant. Dive into their Dublin Coddle Soup, grab a Reuben sandwich for lunch, or indulge in their mouth-watering slow-cooked corned beef at dinner. Call 989-817-4806 and make a reservation today.

Splash Bash Cabana Birthday Party

If someone has a special birthday coming up, why not make it a splash with Soaring Eagles' Splash Bash Cabana Birthday Party? You'll get all-day access in a private cabana plus waterpark passes for up to 8 guests. Each Splash Bash Cabana Birthday Party also comes with 8 bottles of water and a dozen cupcakes. Splash Bash Cabana Birthday Parties start at $299. For more information, call 989-817-4825 to speak with a party planning specialist.

To take advantage of these deals or to learn more, head to soaringeaglewaterpark.com or call 1-877-2EAGLE2.