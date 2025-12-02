Celebrate New Year's Eve with AHOY Events!

If you are looking to get out and about on New Year's Eve, enjoy it with AHOY Events!

Co-founded by Odessa Yonkers from Boston Square Wellness Collective and Annette Holmes, AHOY combines dance, culture, and community in one place. There will be a dinner, dancing, and fashion night out on December 31 at Hub 07, located at 1534 Kalamazoo Avenue in in Grand Rapids. Festivities begin at 8 P.M. and will last until 1 A.M. on January 1, 2026.

The evening begins with a welcome reception for guests to mingle. A dinner will be served from 8:30 to 9:30, with open dance from 9:30 until 10:30.

After the open dance, dance students from AHOY will be featured in a dance showcase until 10:45.

The dancing will eventually take a pause from 10:45 until 11, where the "Glimpse of Style" fashion event will be held. With this year's theme being Black Dandyism, the fashion showcase will be similar to the Met Gala.

After the fashion festivities, dancing will resume into 2026!

The event is for ages 21 and older. General admission tickets are $50 and can be purchased through Eventbrite, with a portion of the proceeds supporting HBCU scholarships.

You can also RSVP to the event on Facebook.

