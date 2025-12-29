Celebrate New Year's Eve at Cedar Springs Brewing!

The holiday festivities continue throughout West Michigan as we look ahead to New Year's Eve. Cedar Springs Brewing Company is once again ringing in 2026 with their Silvesterabend toast and ball drop.

Silvesterabend, translated from German as "New Year's Eve", celebrates the Germanic brewing and menu of Cedar Springs Brewing Company. The celebration will begin at 4 P.M. and last throughout midnight at the brewing company, with many more festivities along Main Street. Many shops in the area will remain open until 11 P.M. or later, and live music will be played at Cedar Springs Brewing Company and on the Main Street Patio.

A toast to the new year will be held at 6 P.M at Cedar Springs Brewing Company, equivalent to 12 A.M. Central European Time recognized in Germany.

The event is free to attend and no registration is required.

Visit csbrew.com for more information. You can also view the event on Facebook for a full list of scheduled events.

