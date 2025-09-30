Celebrate National Extra Virgin Olive Oil Day with Fustini's

Finding genuine ingredients for an optimal cooking experience can often times be difficult. Inspired by the oil and vinegar rooms in Europe, Jim Milligan founded Fustini's, a Michigan-based oil and vinegar company bringing high-quality ingredients in their products to elevate meals.

Fustini's also provides pastas, sauces, spices, and gift sets for any occasion! They donate a portion of their sales to organizations that provide adequate access to healthy meals.

The company recently celebrated the Extra Virgin Olive Oil Festival, featuring tasty selections of their products and how it can be incorporated into meals, such as bruschetta!

Fustini's Customer Experience Specialist Rachel Little visited the Morning Mix with a sample of oils, vinegars, and bruschetta to share more!

Visit fustinis.com to learn more.

