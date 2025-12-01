Celebrate Holland's Dutch heritage for the next five days at Winterfest

Holland is known for Tulip Time in the spring, but the celebrations of Dutch heritage continue for five days only at Dutch Winterfest.

The festival will last from December 2 through 6 at various locations across downtown Holland. There are at least 12 different events happening, including a breakfast with Sinterklaas, Parade of Lights, historic Holiday Haus Tour and Proost! Tasting Tour.

One of the event's highlights is the Delft Downtown public art installation, featuring over 30 large ornaments painted in traditional Dutch Delft blue, featuring images of popular culture to landscapes.

Some events are ticketed, while others are free. A full list of events and their pricing can be found on the Winterfest website.

