Celebrate Halloween during Noogiefest at Gilda's Club Grand Rapids

For those who love Halloween, there is no shortage of fun family or spooky activities to get people into the spirit. Gilda's Club also gets in on the action without the frights and gore at their annual Noogie Fest Celebration taking place on October 29.

Gilda’s Club Grand Rapids will transform the clubhouse into a friendly haunted house. From 1-3 p.m., families can participate in spookily exciting free activities like ghoulish games, crafts, and eating creepy-themed food. There will also be a magic show!

Halloween Noogiefest is open to the public and kids of all ages. Everyone is encouraged to wear costumes.

Halloween Noogiefest will culminate in a magician show for attendees to enjoy together. Those attending are encouraged to wear costumes.

Noogiefest helps raise awareness for Gilda’s Club Grand Rapids’ Youth Program. The program has a wide range of opportunities specifically designed for kids and teens impacted by grief or cancer, whether they are living with cancer themselves, know someone living with cancer, or know someone who died due to any cause.

Gilda's Club Grand Rapids is located at 1806 Bridge St. NW.

Learn more about this event and its programs at gildasclubgr.org/noogiefest.