Downtown Grand Haven is the place to be on Saturday for those wanting to celebrate the third planet from the sun, Earth! The Earth Day: Lakeshore Celebration will be a full day of family-friendly fun and activities, and everyone is invited on April 29.

The Green March will start at 12:30, followed by the Earth Day Fair from 1 to 4 p.m.

