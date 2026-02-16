CASA of Kent County seeking volunteers

Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) of Kent County advocates for children in the welfare system through paired volunteer advocates, giving children affected by abuse and neglect a voice while navigating family court. In cases of abuse and neglect, family court judges do not often get the chance to speak to children.

While caseworkers and attorneys provide information, CASA volunteers spend the most time with children to provide them the best possible solution for their situation. The child welfare system is overburdened and under-resourced, often with professionals supporting multiple children and families. Through CASA of Kent County, volunteers work with one child or sibling group, with the goal of them being placed in a permanent home faster, including parental reunification and adoption.

CASA volunteers receive 30 hours of training, learning from staff, court personnel, and other volunteers. They are not licensed social workers or foster parents, but bring a variety of skills and life experiences to bring their unique skillsets in child advocacy.

Those interested in volunteering with CASA of Kent County can learn more at casakentco.org. Donations are also welcome to support recruitment, screening, training, and supervision of volunteers.

