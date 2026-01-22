CarePatrol works with families to navigate senior living

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of Fox 17.

A new year can bring new beginnings and opportunities for many, including moving. For seniors and their families navigating the next steps in downsizing, the process can be overwhelming with options to choose from, financial decisions to be made, and even navigate the physical and emotional aspects of the process.

CarePatrol of Western Michigan offer no-cost senior care advisory services, as well as assist families through the process of finding independent or assisted living, memory care, in-home care, and more. With every family's situation being unique to themselves, CarePatrol ensures that your loved ones receive the best fit for their needs. Additionally, their AlignedCare initiative follows the eight dimensions of wellness in these advisory services, further adding to each resident's individualized care solutions.

CarePatrol Co-Owner and Director of Business Development Nick Wake spoke with Todd to share more and what 2026 holds for CarePatrol!

To set up an appointment or learn more about the services they provide, visit CarePatrol.com/WMCR or call (616) 773-2085. You can also follow them on Facebook.

