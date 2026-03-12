CarePatrol works with families navigating senior care and downsizing

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of Fox 17.

Moving in and of itself can be very stressful and overwhelming. For families and seniors navigating the next steps in their retirement or downsizing journey, there are more factors to consider outside of finances and type of living space.

CarePatrol of Western Michigan offer no-cost senior care advisory services, as well as assist families through the process of finding independent or assisted living, memory care, in-home care, and more. With every family's situation being unique to themselves, CarePatrol ensures that your loved ones receive the best fit for their needs. Additionally, their AlignedCare initiative follows the eight dimensions of wellness in these advisory services, further adding to each resident's individualized care solutions.

CarePatrol co-owner and Certified Senior Advisor Sandi Wake visited the Morning Mix with client Jim Westerhuis to share more about the services CarePatrol offer and Jim's first-hand account of working with CarePatrol in his life!

To set up an appointment or learn more about the services they provide, visit CarePatrol.com/WMCR or call (616) 773-2085. You can also follow them on Facebook.

