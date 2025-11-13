CarePatrol of Western Michigan launches AlignedCare initiative

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of Fox 17.

Care Patrol of Western Michigan assist families through the independent and assisted living process. They even go as far as navigating memory care and in-home care as needed.

CarePatrol's AlignedCare initiative was recently launched, where holistic care solutions are provided to older adults based on the eight dimensions of wellness: emotional, financial, environmental, intellectual, social, physical, occupational, and spiritual.

There is no one-size-fits-all method with AlignedCare. Each care solution is personalized for every individual and family needs.

Todd spoke with Care Patrol's Director of Business Development, Nick Wake, about the services the facility provides.

To set up an appointment or learn more about their services, visit CarePatrol.com/WMCR or call (616) 773-2085.

