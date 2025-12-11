CarePatrol of Western Michigan helps family members stay safe during winter

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of Fox 17.

CarePatrol of Western Michigan assist families through the independent and assisted living process, including memory care and in-home care.

As the temperatures drop and outdoor walking spaces become slick, falls become a much higher risk in older adults. Even without the change in weather, in-home falls, sadly, continue to happen year-round. CarePatrol's team of advisers bring personalized guidance and care for each family's needs to ensure that their loved ones receive the highest level of care with their safety at top of mind.

CarePatrol's Director of Client Services, Melanie Lockerby, and Care Transition Manager Marta Andrews-Suttorp, visited the Morning Mix to share more about CarePatrol's services, including a recap of their recent presentation on senior fall prevention.

To set up an appointment or learn more about their services, visit CarePatrol.com/WMCR or call (616) 773-2085.

