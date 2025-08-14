CarePatrol of Western Michigan helps families navigate senior care

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of Fox 17.

Many parents are part of the sandwich generation: juggling the care of their children as well as addressing the care of aging parents. Adding to the workload of that care is preparing for the back-to-school season on top of the needs of older relatives.

Fortunately, Care Patrol of Western Michigan alleviates that burden on families through their senior care advisory services. They assist families through the options of independent and assisted living, as well as memory care, nursing homes, or even in-home care for their loved ones.

Navigating the next steps in finding arrangements can be overwhelming, and Care Patrol facilitates the needs of a resident's short-term or long-term care depending on the family's needs. The last thing any caregiver should have to deal with is an emergency situation with a loved one, and Care Patrol also assists families in planning ahead for emergency health concerns for senior residents.

Todd spoke with Care Patrol's Director of Business Development, Nick Wake, about the services the facility provides.

To set up an appointment or learn more about their services, visit CarePatrol.com/WMCR or call (616) 773-2085.

