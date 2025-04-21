CarePatrol helps aging adults and their families navigate care options

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of Fox 17.

The process of finding care for an aging loved one can be stressful, confusing, and time-consuming. CarePatrol is an organization that walks alongside those looking for that care and assists them in finding the best fit for their loved ones. They also dispel myths about assisted living and help navigate the tough discussion of moving loved ones to a facility. CarePatrol also partners with local facilities like Carveth Village to receive and give referrals for potential future residents and their families as they find the perfect fit.

Nick Wake, Director of Business Development, and Makenzi Peters, Executive Director of Carveth Village, visited the Morning Mix to discuss how Care Patrol assists families navigate the physical, emotional, and financial aspects of senior care.

CarePatrol is the only senior placement agency with over 20,000 pre-screened communities and Local Senior Care Advisors. So whether it's assisted living, independent living, in-home care, memory care, or nursing homes, CarePatrol advisors will provide a list of care options that specifically meet individual needs and preferences.

To set up an appointment or learn more about the services they provide, visit CarePatrol.com/WMCRor call (616) 773-2085.

