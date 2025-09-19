Candy, costumes, and cauldrons! Meijer is your one-stop shop for Halloween essentials

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of Fox 17.

Trick or treat! As Halloween approaches, Meijer is the one-stop shop for spooky decorations, candy, costumes, and more.

Randall Bradley, the Meijer store director in Gaines Township, joins the Fox 17 Morning Mix to showcase all of the food, decorations, and costumes people can find to prepare for the spookiest holiday of the year.

In one trip, shoppers can find everything they need to outfit their family with costumes, decorate their home and yard, and stock their candy bowl for trick-or-treaters.

Meijer stores have costumes for everyone in the family this year, including new book character classics for kids and new options for pets.

For those who want to go all-out with outdoor decor, Meijer has a wide selection of lights, skeletons, giant cauldrons, and new animatronic items and inflatables to make any house stand out. For those who want to show their love of Halloween on a budget, customers can find indoor décor for $10 and under, including candles, ghosts, and skeletons, as well as coordinating glasses, plates, placemats, and tablecloths starting at $3.99.

Whether it’s to entertain guests or contribute to the classroom costume party, Meijer has customers covered with sweet treats and spooky snacks, from classic candies with a seasonal twist to new Meijer brand kits and snacks.

