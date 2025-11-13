Camp Optimist provides summer camps for visually-impaired children

It may be November, but summer may already be on the minds of many in West Michigan. For children, summer camp may be one of the events they are already looking forward to.

Unfortunately, for visually-impaired children, a sleep-away camp may seem unlikely. That's where Opportunities Unlimited for the Blind (OUB) comes in, an organization that allows children and young adults who are blind or who have low vision to be empowered with the tools and skills to live fulfilled, independent lives.

OUB provide many programs in the Grand Rapids area, including summer camps with daily living activities, outdoor education, and social skills in a safe, nurturing environment. One of these summer camps is held at Camp Optimist, located at 10324 Lovers Lane in Grand Rapids.

At Camp Optimist, campers will have an individualized program that caters to their specific needs and provide input into assembling their program together with their families. Campers will also be able to learn basic cooking skills - even outdoor cooking!

Camps generally begin at 3 P.M. on Sundays and end at 10 A.M. on Fridays.

Most camps are only $25 for registration with scholarships available, and typically run the second half of July. Registration for 2026 will open January 1.

Gwen Botting, Executive Director of Opportunities Unlimited for the Blind, visited the Morning Mix to share more about summer camp opportunities.

Visit oubmichigan.org for more information, including camp registration. You can also follow them on Facebook for updates.

