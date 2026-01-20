Calvin University unveils January Series speaker lineup

For over 30 years, Calvin University's January Series has brought nationally and internationally recognized thinkers to West Michigan for a free lecture series on life's most important issues. With guest speakers bringing different viewpoints and disciplines across topics such as history, politics, leadership, and more, these lectures invite the public to engage in civil discourse, reflection, and learning.

The 2026 series runs January 19 through 30 at the Covenant Fine Arts Center. Each lecture lasts from 12:30 P.M. to 1:30 P.M. and are free to attend. There are no tickets or registration for the series, and the series will be streamed online.

This year's speakers are Rev. Naomi Tutu, Kaitlin Curtice, Majora Carter, Dr. Vivek Murthy, Harry Smith, David Brooks, Dr. Samantha Nutt, Wu Man, Tom Medema, and Sabrina Little.

Visit calvin.edu for more information.

Follow the FOX 17 Morning Mix on: Facebook, Instagram, & TikTok