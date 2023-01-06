Watch Now
Calvin University January Series offers free lectures starting January 9

Calvin University once again provides a free liberal arts education to the community through its January Series starting January 9.

Every January, Calvin University presents 15 days of free lectures for anyone to hear for free.

The university aims to cultivate deep thought and inspire conversation in the community about important issues, inspiring people to be better global citizens.

The January Series takes place January 9-27. The new lineup can be found at This Years's Speakers. Past presentations can be found in the Archives.

Learn more about these free lectures by visiting calvin.edu/january-series.

