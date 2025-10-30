Calvin University announces 2026 January Series speakers

For 40 years, Calvin University's January Series has brought thought-provoking topics, discussions, and conversations from different perspectives to the local level. With a focus on curiosity and engagement, the annual series is one of the most looked-forward to educational and culture events nationwide.

The university has announced the speaker lineup for 2026's Series, set to run from January 19 through 30 at Covenant Fine Arts Center beginning at 12:30 P.M. on selected days. For those interested in watching remotely or are unable to attend, the Series will be available online. It is free to attend and open to the public.

10 leaders will be part of the lineup, each covering a variety of issues including justice, war, urban revitalization, loneliness, nature, simplicity, music, storytelling, sports, and conflict resolution.

Michael Wildschut, director of the January Series, visited the Morning Mix to discuss the Series' growth and what new and returning audiences can expect.

Visit calvin.edu for more information, including speaker lineup and schedule.

