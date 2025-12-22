Build your best-looking charcuterie boards from Spruced Studio's workshops!

The art of charcuterie, or meat-and-cheese boards, has grown in popularity in recent years. Featuring a variety of food options and layouts to choose from, the snack is easy-to-make and can be applicable for a multitude of events.

Spruced Studio, located at 5120 Plainfield Ave. NE in Grand Rapids, offer a variety of craft-related workshops. This holiday season, there are several opportunities that invite participants to learn how to create their own charcuterie boards, or learn something new to try at home!

Seasonal charcuterie workshops are currently being offered at Spruced Studio, with their next event coming up are New Year's Eve-themed. "Boards and Bubbly" will be held on Tuesday, December 30 at 6:30 P.M.

Next year, a high-protein charcuterie board workshop will be held Saturday, January 10 at 6:30 P.M.

Registration for both of these events is $95 each, and can be made in advance online.

Charcuterie Workshop Teacher Barb Kasper visited the Morning Mix to share Christmas-themed and high-protein-themed boards with Todd and Michelle!

Visit sprucedstudio.com for more information and to keep up with future charcuterie workshops!

