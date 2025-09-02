Brush the Block mural festival taking over downtown Kalamazoo

A first-of-its-kind art festival is happening in Kalamazoo this week, bringing artists together to paint different murals in their own style across the city.

"Brush The Block" will feature six artists painting on murals across six locations in the area, including:



Amy O’Donnell Lueth at the Haymarket Building

DBL VSN, a collaboration between Chafe Hensley and Heidi Weiss at The Stamped Robin

Dania Grevengoed at the Main Street East Building

Ellen VanderMyde at the Northside Association for Community Development

Maya James at the Metro Transit Building

Patrick Hershberger (Gobonussaves, LLC) in Farmers Alley

This city-wide event is a celebration of art and storytelling, and visitors can witness the creative process in real time as live mural painting will take place each day from 3 P.M. to 7 P.M., from September 2 through 7.

There will be free trolly rides on the Salvador Troli to each of the mural locations, and each mural location will also feature music. Guests can also participate in interactive activities as well as food. The event is free to attend and open to all ages.

A closing reception will take place on Sunday, September 7 from 11 A.M. to 1 P.M. at the Kalamazoo Institute of Arts, featuring food and beverages as well as galleries open to the public beginning at 12 P.M.

There is a lot to look forward to during the week! Festival director Kim Shaw visited the Morning Mix via Zoom to discuss the week-long events.

Visit brushtheblock.com for more information and full event schedule.

