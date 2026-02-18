Broadway Grand Rapids announces 2026-27 lineup

Broadway Grand Rapids has revealed the lineup for the 2026-27 season, which features seven productions that includes a Michigan premiere.

The season begins with "Hell's Kitchen", a musical from Grammy Award-winning artist Alicia Keys. It will run September 15 through 20, 2026.

From October 13 through 18, 2026, "The Notebook", based on the best-selling novel by Nicholas Sparks and beloved film, takes the stage in musical format. "Maybe Happy Ending" closes the calendar year of 2026 with shows running November 10 through 15.

2027 productions begin with "SIX", making its return to Grand Rapids January 12 through 17, then Disney's "Beauty and the Beast" playing February 9 through 14.

"Death Becomes Her" is making its Michigan premiere March 2 through 7, and is a new musical comedy based on the 1992 film.

Closing out the 2026-27 season is "The Phantom of the Opera", running August 11 through 22, 2027.

Broadway GR season ticket holders will have their same seats renewed on February 25, and renewing holders can purchase the same seats to add SIX before the renewal period.

All performances take the stage at DeVos Performance Hall, located at 303 Monroe Ave NW in downtown Grand Rapids. Tickets for these shows will go on sale at a later date.

Visit broadwaygrandrapids.com for more information and for future updates.

