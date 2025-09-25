Broadway GR announces 2025-26 season

Broadway GR continues to delight West Michigan audiences through their diverse theatre productions, and the 2025-26 season is no exception to that!

The 2025-26 season features seven shows coming to DeVos Performance Hall: Water for Elephants, The Book of Mormon, Kimberly Akimbo, & Juliet, Disney's The Lion King, The Outsiders, and The Great Gatsby. Water for Elephants runs October 7 through 12, and tickets are on sale now. Five and six-show ticket packages are also available.

Season Subscriptions are also making a return, and current 2024-25 season subscribers are currently eligible for renewal.

Broadway GR President Meghan Distel visited the Morning Mix to share more information about the upcoming season!

Visit grandrapids.broadway.com for more information and to purchase tickets.

