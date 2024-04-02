Watch Now
Bring the kids to the Gem & Mineral Rock Show over Spring Break!

Posted at 12:17 PM, Apr 02, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-02 12:17:54-04

Dazzling gems and minerals alongside rare stones and rocks will all be on display at the 47th Annual Gem and Mineral Show. Rock collectors and enthusiasts can browse through them all this weekend!

This popular event features something for everyone, from the beginner to a seasoned collector. Artisan demonstrations, displays and exhibits, rock and mineral identification, and the popular Children's Table featuring mini-collections and grab bags.

The venue will also have minerals, fossils, crystals, and faceted gems from dozens of vendors and club members. There will be specimens in all sizes and price ranges, micro mounts, beads, polished rocks and equipment, carved stone figures, jewelry, lapidary supplies, books, and more.

The 47th Annual Gem & Mineral Show will take place at the Rogers Plaza Town Center on April 4-6.

For more information on the event, follow them on Facebook or visit indianmoundsrockclub.com.

