Bring a taste of New Orleans to Kalamazoo at the Charity Gumbo Cook-off

Louie's Trophy House is a Kalamazoo landmark with over 100 years of family history and community impact. The oldest bar in the city, Louie's menu features egg roll appetizers, dips, pizzas, wings, and a taste of seafood in their tacos and wraps. Today, Louie's has now expanded to three locations in the Kalamazoo area.

The establishment is also known for their annual Charity Gumbo Cook-off and Crawfish Boil, now in its 20th year. This year, the cook-off takes place Sunday, March 1. Doors will open for drinks only at 11 A.M., with gumbo sampling beginning at 12 P.M.

Over 15 participating establishments are set to compete for Kalamazoo's best-tasting gumbo, along with full bar access including a Bloody Mary bar inside, with beer and liquor bars outside with seven local bands performing.

Physical tickets are $25 cash only at all Louie's locations, with $25 online tickets available and $30 cash only tickets at the door on the day of while supplies last. All event proceeds will benefit the Audrey Hensley Family Foundation and The Cheff Therapeutic Riding Center.

The event is for attendees ages 21+.

Visit gotokra.com for more information and to purchase tickets. Louie's Trophy House is located at 629 Walbridge St.

