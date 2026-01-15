Bricks and Minifigs celebrating new Walker location with grand opening

Lego is for all ages, all skill levels, and all kinds of creativity. Bricks and Minifigs is the largest chain of independent Lego resellers in the United States, and the Grand Rapids area is about to get a second location in Walker, with another location already established in Kentwood.

The Walker location is located at 3286 Alpine Ave NW Suite G, and the store is celebrating its grand opening this Saturday, January 17 from 10 A.M. to 8 P.M.

At Bricks and Minifigs, customers can find new and retired sets for purchase, as well as thousands of Lego pieces to build their own creations. Customers can also sell or trade pre-owned sets, bricks, minifigs, and other Lego-related items. Additionally, Bricks and Minifigs can host birthday parties and other events in their space!

The event is free to attend and open to all, and will feature family-friendly activities, giveaways, and more. Beginning next week, the store's normal hours of operation are Monday through Saturday from 10 A.M. to 8 P.M.

Walker Bricks and Minifigs owner and lifelong Lego fan, Steve Kopp, visited the Morning Mix to share more (including a special surprise for Todd and Michelle!).

Visit bricksandminifigs.com for more information. You can also follow the Walker store on Facebook and Instagram for updates.

