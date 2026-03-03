"Breaking The Label" fashion show event returning to benefit Sheldon Clubhouse

Sheldon Clubhouse, located at 201 Sheldon Blvd in Grand Rapids, is a mental health program of Cherry Health, where members receive support during their mental health journey through personal goals and community contribution. One of these events, "Breaking The Label", serves as a fashion show that not only supports Clubhouse members, but also celebrates local businesses.

This year's Breaking The Label fashion show will be held at the Clubhouse on Wednesday, March 18 at 6 P.M. The event is in partnership with Michelle Krick Style, Gild the Lily Consignment, and other boutiques, where Clubhouse members will model different wardrobe ensembles from these boutiques. Local celebrities will also be part of the festivities.

The show's theme, "True Colors", celebrates the individual qualities and strengths of these members, alongside the uniqueness that personal style brings to everybody.

Tickets are $75 per person and can be purchased at sheldonclubhouse.org.

Sheldon Clubhouse Associate Director Tara VanDyke and Michelle Krick Style owner Michelle Krick visited the Morning Mix to share more.

