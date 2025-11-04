Breaking Chains Breaking Crowns to host six-week empowerment program

Katrina Winston is a domestic violence survivor who has turned pain into purpose with her organization Breaking Chains Building Crowns. Her story has been documented in her book I Broke the Chain: Now I Have My Crown , and her mission of building resilience and healing has been expanding her mission into the K Elite Dance Company.

Breaking Chains Building Crowns will be launching a brand-new, six-week program for youth and adults. "Crown The Youth" will begin January 9, 2026 and take place at 950 28th Street in Building E.

The program will introduce different concepts of change, healing, communication, and self-worth each week. Actionable steps will then be put into practice to ensure that healthy decision-making skills are made with confidence to break their own chains and cycles, all while improve confidence and rebuild life with purpose.

Crown The Youth is free to attend, although participants must register online.

Katrina and Breaking Chains facilitator Britney Sylvester visited the Morning Mix to share more.

Visit breakingchainsbuildingcrowns.com for more information.

