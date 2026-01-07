Bluestocking Bookshop moves location; expands space

A "bluestocking" is defined as an intelligent, well-educated and well-read woman. Bluestocking Bookshop in Holland isn't just for West Michigan women, though - it is Holland's largest indie bookstore that dedicates themselves to the accessibility and sustainability of literature for everyone.

The bookstore is now located at 12330 James St. in Holland, a recent move in August 2025 that offers a significantly larger amount of space for events such as book clubs, storytimes, book drop-offs, and bag sales.

There is a lot to look forward to for the shop in 2026! Owner Aimee Chipman visited the Morning Mix to talk about last year's move and what customers can look forward to in the new year.

Visit bluestockingbookshop.com for more information including upcoming events. You can also find them on Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok.

