Biggby Coffee recognizes individuals making a difference in their community

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of Fox 17.

Biggby Coffee and the Morning Mix are launching a special year-long campaign for 2026 that recognizes children and families in West Michigan, focusing on a different community need each quarter.

The first of this initiative honors children's literacy and March Is Reading Month. Early childhood literacy is critical academically, socially, and emotionally. By supporting local literacy programs through institutions like the Kent District Library, children are not only developing vocabulary and comprehension skills, but creativity and positive learning habits that are lifelong.

Kent District Library offer many resources to support literacy development at all ages, including books, programs, storytimes, and family learning opportunities.

Biggby Coffee franchise owner Charles Solano and Kent District Library literacy champion Jill Anderson sat down with Todd and Michelle to share more.

