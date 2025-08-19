Biggby Coffee and i understand's "B The One Run" returning this fall

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of Fox 17.

World Mental Health Day is October 10, a day to encourage, support, and raise awareness towards mental health issues worldwide. Biggby Coffee and i understand are celebrating a few days earlier with the fifth annual B The One Run.

This year's race will take place October 5 at Millennium Park from 11 A.M. to 1 P.M. The event is open to all ages and all running levels, from casual runners to regular 5K participants!

Participants will receive a race bib, event t-shirt, participation medal, and a goodie bag. After the race, there will be a concession van, vendor booths, and a relaxation station

The event costs $35 to sign up, with prices increasing after September 20. All event proceeds will benefit iunderstand.

Vonnie Woodrick from i understand and Biggby franchise owner Tim Hoffman visited the Morning Mix to discuss the event and more about what to expect with this year's B The One Run.

To learn more or sign up, visit runsignup.com.

