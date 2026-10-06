Bestselling author Wade Rouse launches Mackinac Island holiday novel at Grand Rapids bookstore

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Bestselling author Wade Rouse is bringing his new Mackinac Island-set holiday novel to Grand Rapids for a book launch next week.

Rouse will celebrate the release of "The Bluff" on Tuesday, Oct. 13, at 6:30 p.m. at Schuler Books in Grand Rapids. Tickets are $22.82 and include a copy of the book.

The novel follows the wealthy Chapman family, who do Christmas "impeccably, expensively, and with the unshakable belief that good lighting can conceal bad blood." When a snowstorm traps several generations under one roof at their lakefront cottage on Mackinac Island, the family's polished holiday traditions start to crack.

Chris Chapman is on the verge of losing his father's trust, his role leading the family business and his wife's respect. His wife, Kat, fed up with her critical in-laws, breaks the family's rule against sharing Christmas with outsiders by inviting her working-class parents, who are lifelong islanders.

The publisher describes the book as "Succession meets The Family Stone," calling it a "deliciously messy and surprisingly tender" story about money, marriage, power and family.

Tickets are available at Humantix.