Bergsma Plumbing helps homeowners navigate Sump and Sewage Pumps

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of FOX 17.

As the snow melts and spring rain arrives, your home's sump pump is critical in preventing basement flooding. However, not all homes may need sump pumps, and Bergsma Plumbing helps West Michigan homeowners navigate the decisions between whether a home needs a sump pump or sewage pump.

Michelle visited their Rockford facility to learn more.

Additionally, Bergsma Plumping can also assist homeowners with clogged pipes and emergency plumbing concerns. They provide 24/7 services that don't just include clogs and pumps, but home remodels, water softeners, and water heaters. To learn more, call at (616) 813-5219 or visit bergsmaplumbing.com.