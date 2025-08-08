Berger Gives Back to THE PLAYGROUNDgr

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of Fox 17.

Berger Chevrolet is celebrating 100 years of service to West Michigan. In addition to selling and servicing automobiles, they also pay it forward through their "Berger Gives Back" community events to benefit local non-profits.

For the third event of the year, a luncheon fundraiser was held to benefit THE PLAYGROUNDgr.

Berger not only gives back through these luncheon events, but Berger employees can pledge a portion of their paychecks to be donated to THE PLAYGROUNDgr.

THE PLAYGROUNDgr raises awareness towards mental health and emotional through accessible play, offering free play therapy and play therapy-based programs for all ages. They work with an estimated 200 individuals on a weekly basis.

Michelle visited Berger and spoke with Marketing Director Emily Lacroix and Jacqueline Scherer, LMSW, RPT with THE PLAYGROUNDgr, to discuss the benefits of play therapy and how the accessibility of play therapy impacts children in West Michigan.

