Berger Chevrolet rallies employees ahead of Making Strides walk at Calder Plaza

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of Fox 17.

Berger Chevrolet is rallying its employees behind the American Cancer Society's Making Strides Against Breast Cancer walk, set for Saturday, Oct. 17, at Calder Plaza in downtown Grand Rapids.

The dealership's involvement began through a Chevrolet partnership and has since grown into its own effort, with employees throughout the dealership taking part. Marketing Director Emily LaCroix serves as a Making Strides community ambassador, and Assistant Marketing Manager Katie Shantz leads the dealership's team.

Berger's support includes custom apparel, a pink version of the dealership's logo and annual fundraising. New this year, the dealership is taking part in Men Wear Pink, where employees pledge to wear pink every day in October. Employees will also come together for a lunch in support of the cause.

This year's Making Strides West Michigan walk carries a "Pink Out the Plaza" theme. The event begins at 8 a.m., with the walk stepping off at 10 a.m. It is free to attend, and participants can register online.

Making Strides is the nation's largest breast cancer movement, with nearly 150 walks across the country, many during October for Breast Cancer Awareness Month. Money raised supports the American Cancer Society's research and patient programs.

According to the ACS, more than 324,000 people will be diagnosed with breast cancer in the U.S. this year. The organization says the breast cancer death rate has dropped 42% since 1989, saving nearly 500,000 lives.

To register or donate, click here.