Berger Chevrolet concluding car show season with All GM Show

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of Fox 17.

2025 marks 100 years of Berger Chevrolet serving West Michigan. While the year has been full of celebration, it also marks the end of an era with their car show seasons. The final show of the series, the All GM Show, will be Saturday, August 23 at their storefront off 28th Street in Grand Rapids from 8 A.M. to 4 P.M.

All General Motors vehicles are invited to participate, including vehicles from 1925, classic cars, limited edition camaros, and more. The car show will also feature vehicles from Berger's collection, high performance vehicles, merchandise, history mural, and more.

The event is free to attend for spectators, but there is a $20 admission for those interested in entering their GM vehicle into the show. An awards show will also take place at 2 P.M.

Visit bergerchevy.com for more information.

