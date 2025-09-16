Benjamin's Hope is hosting its annual Harvest Festival on September 20

Benjamin's Hope is a beloved organization that brings hope and joy to hundreds of families in West Michigan impacted by disability. They invite the public to check out their space, take part in a variety of activities, and celebrate the coming of fall at the annual Harvest Festival on Saturday.

The event will take place at Benjamin's Hope's 52-acre campus as family and friends enjoy live music, games, and activities offered on the property. The West Michigan LEGO Users Group will also have bricks for building, along with creative displays.

Other activities include hayrides, pumpkin decorating, interactive games, antique cars, and free food.

The Harvest Festival will take place from 3 to 6 p.m. The event is free to attend and open to the public.

Find a complete list of activities and more at benjaminshope.net.

