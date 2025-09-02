Bell's Brewery launches Oberon Eclipse flavor

Summer in Michigan may be unofficially over, and if pumpkin spice isn't your go-to fall flavor, Bell's Brewery has launched a new Oberon Eclipse flavor in raspberry.

Following the success of the brand's best-selling Oberon, the line has expanded to Oberon Light this past March. Eclipse's Raspberry Wheat Ale offers a lighter alternative to heavier malts and spice flavors that fall beverages tend to contain, with the new Eclipse flavor featuring notes of raspberry.

Additionally, Bell's plans to introduce a new Oberon Eclipse flavor each fall, and the Raspberry Wheat Ale begins the first in this new tradition. It has a 5.8% ABV, and is available in a six pack of 12 ounce bottles and cans, a four pack of 16 ounce cans, individual 19.2 ounce cans, and 12 pack bottles and cans through this fall and winter.

The beverage is also available on tap at Bell's Eccentric Café at 355 E Kalamazoo Ave in Kalamazoo.

Bell's Senior Brand Manager Carly Davis and Bell's PR Manager Michaela Eagan visited the Morning Mix to discuss the new product!

Visit bellsbeer.com for more information.

