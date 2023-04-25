Beer City Open Pickleball Tournament registration is now open

Pickleball is the fastest-growing sport in America, with 36.5 million people calling themselves players, and some of them will be heading to Grand Rapids for the Beer City Open taking place this summer.

The 2023 Beer City Open is expected to be the largest iteration in the event’s history, with the prize money reaching an all-time high of $100,000.

The Beer City Open will take place from July 18-23 at Belknap Park.

Registration is now open at beercityopen.com.Players aged 11 and older can register for the tournament.