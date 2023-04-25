Watch Now
Morning Mix

Actions

Beer City Open Pickleball Tournament registration is now open

Posted at 12:13 PM, Apr 25, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-25 12:13:38-04

Pickleball is the fastest-growing sport in America, with 36.5 million people calling themselves players, and some of them will be heading to Grand Rapids for the Beer City Open taking place this summer.

The 2023 Beer City Open is expected to be the largest iteration in the event’s history, with the prize money reaching an all-time high of $100,000.

The Beer City Open will take place from July 18-23 at Belknap Park.

Registration is now open at beercityopen.com.Players aged 11 and older can register for the tournament.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Noah Right Rail Promo 960x720.png

Weather