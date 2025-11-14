Beer City Dog Biscuits to celebrate Big Bold Love Day

Audrey Louise Jandernoa was born with Down syndrome and a congenital heart defect. Her conditions did not define her, in fact, her red glasses and love for others were her most defining characteristics.

Audrey passed away at just five years old in January 2018, but her legacy and movement lives on with Big Bold Love Day, held every year on November 20 - Audrey's birthday. This is all part of the Red Glasses Movement, started by Audrey's family after her death.

Participating on the day is easy: either wear a pair of red glasses, or place them in a visible location as a reminder to live boldly, love big, and pass it along. Glasses can be purchased online.

To help celebrate Big Bold Love Day on November 20, Beer City Dog Biscuits is partnering with the Red Glasses Movement, where the community is encouraged to volunteer at their storefront, located at 3019 Coit Ave. NE Suite C in Grand Rapids. Volunteers can attend between 9 A.M. to 2 P.M.

There are many ways to get involved! Executive Director of the Red Glasses Movement, Kelly Jandernoa and Beer City Dog Biscuits' Executive Director Jennifer Romain, visited the Morning Mix to share more.

Visit redglassesmovement.org for more information.

